Weather in Bulgaria: Cold with Temperatures in Sofia between 1°C and minus 2°C

The maximum temperatures will be mostly between 2° and 7° Celsius, in Sofia 1°C and minus 2°C. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the on-duty weather forecaster from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) Hristo Hristov.

Atmospheric pressure will continue to rise slowly, but will remain lower than the average for the month. Today before noon in some places in the eastern regions it will still rain and snow, but the precipitation will stop quickly. In the afternoon the clouds from the southwest will start to break and decrease. A moderate west-northwest wind will continue to blow, which will weaken by evening.

Above the Black Sea coast the clouds will be significant and before noon in some places it will still rain. A moderate, temporarily strong northwest wind will blow, which will weaken. Maximum air temperature: 6° -8°C. The temperature of the sea water around 11° -13°C. The sea wave will be about 2 points.

In the mountains before noon the weather will be cloudy with snowfall that will stop. In the afternoon the clouds over the massifs of Western Bulgaria will break and decrease to mostly sunny. A moderate wind from the west-northwest will blow. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 1°C, at 2000 meters - minus 4°C.



