COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 127 Less Cases than Yesterday

In the last 24 hours, 2,299 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in the country, 127 less than yesterday, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The tests performed in the last 24 hours are 27,694.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 707,885 people have fallen ill and 579,059 have been cured. 29,163 people died, 103 of them in the last 24 hours.

The active cases are 99,663.



/BTA