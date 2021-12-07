An Employer Fired 900 Employees on a Zoom Call
The head of the American mortgage agency Better.com fired 900 employees through the Zoom platform. Vishal Garg explained that the reason was the performance of staff and changes in the market, writes the BBC.
"If you're in this conversation, you're part of the unlucky group that's been fired," Garg said during the Zoom conversation.
"The last time I did this, I cried. I wanted the news to be different. I wanted us to thrive," he added.
His actions provoked violent comments on social media and were described as "brutal", "horrifying" and "harsh", especially at this time of year before Christmas.
Last week, Better.com received nearly 750 million dollars from investors.
/OFFNews
