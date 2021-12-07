An Employer Fired 900 Employees on a Zoom Call

Business | December 7, 2021, Tuesday // 17:59
Bulgaria: An Employer Fired 900 Employees on a Zoom Call Pixabay

The head of the American mortgage agency Better.com fired 900 employees through the Zoom platform. Vishal Garg explained that the reason was the performance of staff and changes in the market, writes the BBC.

"If you're in this conversation, you're part of the unlucky group that's been fired," Garg said during the Zoom conversation.

"The last time I did this, I cried. I wanted the news to be different. I wanted us to thrive," he added.

His actions provoked violent comments on social media and were described as "brutal", "horrifying" and "harsh", especially at this time of year before Christmas.

Last week, Better.com received nearly 750 million dollars from investors.

/OFFNews

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: zoom, fired, better.com, employees
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria