“Vazrazhdane” went to Radev without Masks and Demanded - No Measures, No Green Certificate

The head of state Rumen Radev held a consultation with the seventh-largest party, “Vazrazhdane” (Revival), before handing a mandate to form a government.

Decisions cannot be postponed. We believe that what needs to be addressed at the outset is the normalization of life in our country. The continuation of all so-called anti-epidemic measures is something that must be stopped as a practice. We believe that the green certificate should be abolished, said the chairman of the Vazrazhdane party Kostadin Kostadinov.

According to him, the certificate was "a very serious form of discrimination".

"People should get their right to a normal and dignified life, and our children should have the opportunity to receive a normal education," Kostadinov said.

He also raised the issue of the demographic catastrophe that threatens our nation. According to the leader of the Vazrazhdane, our health care system is almost non-functioning.

"If the price of electricity rises on January 1st, it will contribute to the intensification of the crisis," Kostadinov said.

He was adamant that there could be no compromise with regard to North Macedonia, which will be a step backwards from the Bulgarian national interests, according to him.



/OFFNews

