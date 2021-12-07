The Airport in Burgas reports 125% Growth of Passengers this Year

125% increase in passengers for this year compared to 2020 is reported at Burgas Airport.

In the conditions of a pandemic, the season is good, and new growth of foreign tourists is expected next year, mainly from markets such as Great Britain, said the director of the airport Georgi Chipilski.

"For this 2021, we will have a total 950,000 passengers. This is an increase of about 125% compared to last year. The markets are as we expected - first in Poland, in the traditional second place is the Czech Republic, in third place in Germany, in fourth place in Russia and in fifth place in Great Britain, knowing that this is a strong market, but due to restrictions the programs could not happen of large companies. For next year we are even more optimistic, with another growth of tourists from different markets," added Chipilski.



/BNR