News on the Current Status of US Visa Services in Bulgaria

The Consular Section at U.S. Embassy in Sofia is pleased to announce the resumption of visa appointments for all categories of nonimmigrant visas on a limited basis. Beginning December 8, we will offer a limited number of appointments for visitor visas (B1, B1/B2, B2). We are offering as many appointments as local conditions, resources, and safety considerations allow, and we encourage applicants to be mindful of the constraints and to apply early. For more information about the resumption of these interviews, please visit the Embassy's website.

The Embassy has been providing a wide range of visa services over the past year. We continue to process K1 fiancé visas and other immigrant visas. Please note that the Embassy is prioritizing Immediate Relative family members of U.S. citizens including intercountry adoptions, fiancé(e)s of U.S. citizens, and certain Special Immigrant Visa applications. The Embassy is processing all categories of immigrant visas, but there may be significant wait times for appointments.

We also continue to process renewals of B1/B2, C1/D and F visas for applicants who meet the requirements for an interview waiver. For information regarding the visa renewal process, please visit: http://ustraveldocs.com/bg/bg-niv-visarenew.asp



/U.S. Embassy in Sofia