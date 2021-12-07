Bulgaria: When will we Work and Rest in 2022

It's still December, but many people are already looking at the 2022 calendar and planning around the national holidays next year.

2022 is not a leap year. Of the 365 days, 248 are working days, and 16 are public holidays. These holidays, which coincide with a day off, are offset by a day off in the first days of the following working week.

Next year we will work 248 days or 1 less than this year. The busiest month is August with 23 working days. At the other pole are April, May, and December with only 19.

List of public holidays in Bulgaria for 2022:

• New Year - January 1 (we rest on January 3, Monday)

• Liberation Day - March 3 (Thursday)

• Easter - April 24 (holidays from April 22 to 25 incl.)

• Labor Day - May 1 (we rest on May 2, Monday)

• St. George's Day - May 6 (Friday)

• Day of the Holy Brothers Cyril and Methodius, of the Bulgarian alphabet, education, and culture and of Slavic literature - May 24 (Tuesday)

• Unification Day - September 6 (Tuesday)

• Independence Day - September 22 (Thursday)

• Christmas - December 24, 25, and 26 (holidays from December 24 to 28 inclusive)

Source: BGpochivnidni.eu