Record Number of Deaths from COVID-19 in Greece

Greece has registered a record number of deaths from COVID-19 on a daily basis, local media reported. 116 deaths were registered in the country yesterday, BTA reported.

714 people were accommodated in intensive care units, and 4943 were newly infected. Two more cases of Omicron infected were confirmed, bringing the number of infected with the new strain of the virus to three, according to the Kathimerini newspaper.

The Kathimerini newspaper writes about the gradual increase in the number of citizens over the age of 60 who get vaccinated. An increase in interest in vaccination has been registered since the government announced its mandatory nature for the elderly. Yesterday alone, 92,404 vaccinations were given, of which 35,895 were with the first dose and 52,534 with the third.

The vaccination campaign against COVID-19 is entering an important phase, writes the Greek newspaper "Proto Theme" on the occasion of the beginning of vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years. The platform through which vaccination requests will be made will be open on Friday.

Children will be vaccinated with Pfizer, which has been approved for use in this age group by the European Medicines Organization. The government plans to start vaccination on December 15, with the goal of reaching 750,000 children.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Greece, 164,011 cases of infected children aged 0 to 17 have been registered. In the last month alone, the number of registered cases of children was 9,000, the publication notes.

Ethnos writes that there is serious pressure on the hospital system in Athens, where patients from the region are admitted.

The capacity of the intensive care units in the state hospitals in the capital is 90 percent full. Ordinary COVID compartments are 70 percent full, the publication notes.



