Consultations with President Radev Continued today with “There Is Such a People
At 9.00 a.m. today, the consultations with President Rumen Radev for forming a government began. First, he received representatives of "There Is Such a People."
"I am convinced that with experience you have a clear idea of the challenges and are ready to contribute to solving them," said President Radev
Toshko Yordanov replied that they had clearly stated long ago that they would do everything in their power to have a normal government.
We have always kept our word, without political hypocrisy. We will be predictable and loyal partners, if our colleagues from the other forces are the same. It is extremely important at the moment to overcome the ego. The GERB and DPS model of ruling has not yet been dismantled, Toshko Yordanov added, outlining a goal for the country to begin to normalize.
/BNT
Yesterday's consultations with the President:
Kiril Petkov: It is Absolutely Necessary for Bulgaria to have a Regular Government
GERB-SDS: We Guarantee that we will be a Knowledgeable, Able and Irreconcilable Opposition
DPS at the Consultations with the President: Bulgaria Needs a Regular Cabinet
Bulgarian Socialists: We will Make Every Effort for the Country to have a Regular Cabinet
