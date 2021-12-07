Consultations with President Radev Continued today with “There Is Such a People

Politics | December 7, 2021, Tuesday // 11:58
Bulgaria: Consultations with President Radev Continued today with “There Is Such a People BNT

At 9.00 a.m. today, the consultations with President Rumen Radev for forming a government began. First, he received representatives of "There Is Such a People."

"I am convinced that with experience you have a clear idea of ​​the challenges and are ready to contribute to solving them," said President Radev

Toshko Yordanov replied that they had clearly stated long ago that they would do everything in their power to have a normal government.

We have always kept our word, without political hypocrisy. We will be predictable and loyal partners, if our colleagues from the other forces are the same. It is extremely important at the moment to overcome the ego. The GERB and DPS model of ruling has not yet been dismantled, Toshko Yordanov added, outlining a goal for the country to begin to normalize.

Yesterday's consultations with the President:

