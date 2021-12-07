Mixing Vaccines against COVID-19 provides better Protection

Society » HEALTH | December 7, 2021, Tuesday // 11:42
Bulgaria: Mixing Vaccines against COVID-19 provides better Protection Pixabay

The immune response in people who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines from Astra Zeneca and Biontech / Pfizer with Moderna was higher, according to a large British study.

"We found a really good immune response overall ... actually higher than the threshold set by the two doses of Astra Zeneca vaccine," Matthew Snape, an Oxford professor who led a study called Com-COV2, told Reuters.

If the Astra Zeneca vaccine is followed by the Moderna or Novavax vaccine, the number of antibodies and T cells is higher than with two doses of Astra Zeneca, the researchers found. The study, which involved 1,070 volunteers, also showed that one dose of the Biontech / Pfizer vaccine was followed by Moderna or Novavax.

The results are good news, especially for lower-income countries that cannot afford a broad enough portfolio of vaccines, Reuters added.

/Dnevnik

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, astra zeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, vaccine
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria