Mixing Vaccines against COVID-19 provides better Protection
The immune response in people who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines from Astra Zeneca and Biontech / Pfizer with Moderna was higher, according to a large British study.
"We found a really good immune response overall ... actually higher than the threshold set by the two doses of Astra Zeneca vaccine," Matthew Snape, an Oxford professor who led a study called Com-COV2, told Reuters.
If the Astra Zeneca vaccine is followed by the Moderna or Novavax vaccine, the number of antibodies and T cells is higher than with two doses of Astra Zeneca, the researchers found. The study, which involved 1,070 volunteers, also showed that one dose of the Biontech / Pfizer vaccine was followed by Moderna or Novavax.
The results are good news, especially for lower-income countries that cannot afford a broad enough portfolio of vaccines, Reuters added.
/Dnevnik
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » WHO: One in Ten People in Europe will be Infected with COVID-19 by the End of the Week
- » Record Number of Deaths from COVID-19 in Greece
- » Bulgaria is among the Places with the Most Polluted Air in Europe
- » Traveling to the UK now Requires a COVID Test even for Vaccinated Passengers
- » Czech Republic Introduces Mandatory Vaccination for some Professions and for Older People
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Total Number of Deaths since the start of the Pandemic Exceeded 29,000