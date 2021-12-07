"We Continue the Change": We want one of our Representatives in Each Ministry

Politics | December 7, 2021, Tuesday // 11:15
The "We Continue the Change" alliance, whose mandate is likely to form a government along with three other formations, wants to have its own man in each ministry. Their task will be to monitor the work of each department, Daniel Lorer told BTV today, who is reported to be the Minister of Innovation and Growth. According to him, there will be at least minimal control on the part of the mandate holder.

Before BNT, the chairman of the parliamentary group of "We Continue the Change" Andrey Gyurov pointed out another way of stricter control - often calling the ministers within the parliamentary control.

None of the coalition partners in the future government wanted the Ministry of Health, Lorer added. He said he was proud that "We Continue the Change" will have a minister in it. According to the information, the post is for the President of the Bulgarian Pharmaceutical Union Prof. Asena Serbezova.

Lorer was never asked directly if this was the name of the new Minister of Health, but he commented on her qualities.

 

State holdings must be closed

Daniel Lorer pointed out that in the long run, state-owned holdings such as the State Consolidation Company, those in the energy and water supply and sewerage sectors should be closed. The management of the sectors will be entrusted to a principal who can best manage them.

"State-owned holdings are blurring the results of state-owned companies. They are difficult to manage even by a minister who wants to change something," Laurer said. However, such a transformation will not be a fact for a year or two, as it is not enshrined in the coalition agreement. In addition, before the change in governance structure, state holdings will be rehabilitated.

