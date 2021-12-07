68 Spanish Medics Positive with COVID after Christmas party

Nearly 70 nurses and doctors working in the intensive care unit of a Spanish hospital gave a positive test for COVID-19 after participating in a Christmas party, health authorities said today, quoted by Reuters and BTA.

Sixty-eight medics from the University Regional Hospital in Malaga have been diagnosed with coronavirus, according to the Andalusian regional government.

Health officials said they were investigating the source of the infection, but added that all 68 infected people attended a December 1 Christmas party attended by 173 people.

All those infected with the coronavirus have had antigen tests or a booster dose of vaccine before attending the party, health officials said. The infected showed mild symptoms of the disease.



/ClubZ