Orange Code for Heavy Rainfall and Strong Wind Announced for Three Districts in Bulgaria

An orange code for heavy rainfall and strong winds has been announced for three districts in the country. This is indicated by a reference on the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

The second degree warning for heavy rainfall and strong winds is valid for the districts of Blagoevgrad, Smolyan and Kardzhali. Significant precipitation of 30-50 mm is expected there.

In Blagoevgrad region it will be windy with moderate and temporarily strong northwest wind, which will blow cold air and in the northern regions of the district the rain will turn into snow.

For the districts of Kardzhali and Smolyan over 1200 meters the precipitation will be from snow. It will be windy with a moderate and temporarily strong south wind, which will be oriented from the northwest in the afternoon.

Yellow code for heavy snowfall and strong wind has been announced for the districts of Vidin, Vratsa, Montana, Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Sofia district, Sofia-city, Pernik and Kyustendil. In these areas there will be significant rainfall of 20-25 mm.

A moderate, temporarily strong northwest wind will blow, which will blow cold air and in the districts of Vidin, Vratsa, Montana, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo the rain will turn into snow. In the southern regions of these areas will form a snow cover - 10-15 cm, in the north it will rain mostly.

Yellow code for heavy rainfall and strong wind has been announced for the districts of Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Sliven and Yambol. In these areas there will be significant rainfall of 25-30 mm, over about 1200 meters in the districts of Pazardzhik and Plovdiv - from snow.

It will be windy with moderate and temporarily strong northwest wind. For Haskovo and Yambol the wind will be moderate and temporarily strong from the south, which will be oriented from the northwest later in the day.



/Focus