Traveling to the UK now Requires a COVID Test even for Vaccinated Passengers

Britain has tightened restrictions on citizens traveling to the country in connection with the spread of the new variant of the coronavirus "Omicron".

From 4:00 a.m. this morning, all those who enter the country from countries and territories that are not on the red list (including Bulgaria) must present evidence of a negative PCR or antigen test, performed no earlier than 48 hours before departure.

The new requirements also apply to vaccinated passengers and children over 12 years of age.

Airlines will be required to check the documents for a test before take-off, as well as for a completed passenger location form.

Citizens traveling to the UK from countries that are outside the red list, such as Bulgaria at the moment, should also meet the following requirements:

- passengers with a completed vaccination cycle at least 14 days before the trip must book and pay for a PCR test for COVID-19 to be performed by the second day after arrival and isolate themselves until a negative result is obtained;

- unvaccinated passengers must book and pay for PCR tests on the second day and eighth day of arrival. They need to remain quarantined for 10 days at home or elsewhere.





The requirement to complete the passenger's locality form within 48 hours before arrival remains in force.

Tests for travel to the UK can be booked HERE.

If you need assistance, Bulgarian citizens can contact the Bulgarian embassy in London.



/BGNES