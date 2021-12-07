The United States has Confirmed that it will Launch a Diplomatic Boycott of the Beijing Olympics

The United States will launch a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki was quoted as saying by DPA.

US athletes will compete in the Olympics, but President Joe Biden's government will not send diplomats or officials to China's Winter Olympics.

Biden said last month that he was considering a similar measure regarding the human rights situation in China. Beijing has been accused of repression in Hong Kong and against ethnic minorities, including the Uighurs in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

Asked why the United States is refraining from a complete boycott of the Beijing Olympics, Psaki said Washington did not want to punish athletes who have been preparing hard for the Olympics.

China has already promised a "decisive response" today if the United States decides to boycott the Games.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijiang warned at a briefing that such a boycott would not go unanswered by China.



/BTA