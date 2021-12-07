Czech Republic Introduces Mandatory Vaccination for some Professions and for Older People

Czech authorities will introduce mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 for people working in hospitals and nursing homes, as well as for police officers, soldiers and some other professions, along with all people over the age of 60, Health Minister Adam Vojtech was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The country of 10.7 million lags behind the average levels of vaccination against COVID-19 in the European Union and is experiencing another wave of infections that has forced hospitals to cut back on non-emergency patients and call on the army and volunteers for help.

Neighboring Austria has introduced compulsory vaccination for all citizens, and some countries, including Germany, are considering compulsory immunization.

"Other countries are following this path. This is a trend that will become a leader in Europe" Voitech said.



/BTA