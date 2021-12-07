Weather in Bulgaria: Rainfall that will turn into Snow with Temperatures Reaching -1°C

Today, under the influence of a Mediterranean cyclone, which will pass south of the country, a precipitation situation will be created. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Hristo Hristov from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

Rainfall will cover northeastern Bulgaria, and will be significant in many places in the southwestern half of the country. There will be thunderstorms in some places in Southeastern Bulgaria. In the Fore-Balkans and in the high fields of Western Bulgaria the rain will turn into snow and a snow cover will form. With moderate and temporarily strong northwest wind cold air will invade, temperatures will drop and by 2 p.m. the prevailing ones are from minus 1° to 0° Celsius in the Danube plain and the high western fields to 12-14°C in Eastern Bulgaria, where for the most part a moderate south wind will continue to blow from the day. During the night in most parts of the country the precipitation will continue, significant will be in places in its eastern half, and with the cold and in Northeastern Bulgaria the rain will turn into snow. Atmospheric pressure during the day will increase slightly, but will remain significantly lower than the average for the month.

Cloudy weather will prevail over the Black Sea coast and it will rain in many places. A moderate wind from the southern quarter will still blow. Maximum air temperature: 13° -15°C. The temperature of the sea water around 11° -13°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

Above the mountains the weather will be cloudy and foggy. There will be precipitation mainly of snow and a snow cover will form. There will be blizzards along the mountain passes and gusts will form. A strong southwest wind will blow, which will orient from the west-northwest before noon in the massifs of the western half of the country. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters around 3C°, at 2000 meters - minus 1°C.



/Focus