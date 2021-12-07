COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Total Number of Deaths since the start of the Pandemic Exceeded 29,000

705 586 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System. The new cases for the past day are 2,426.

99,483 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24hrs, 35,004 tests were performed, making them a total of 6,739,603. Of the medical staff, 17,537 were infected, including 4,673 doctors, 5,806 nurses, 3,133 nurses and 355 paramedics.

There are 5,780 cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 624 are in intensive care units. 577,043 people were cured, of which 3,546 for the last 24 hours.

The total number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 29,060, and 208 people have died in the last 24 hours. The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is now 3,412,632, with 11,866 newly registered vaccinated in the past 24 hours.

81.20% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the night 93.75% of the dead were not vaccinated. 740 are newly admitted to hospital, and 85.95% of them have not been vaccinated.



/Focus