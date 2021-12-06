The EC will not Recommend Mandatory Vaccination against COVID-19

The European Commission will not recommend mandatory vaccination against COVID-19.

This was stated today by a spokesman for the commission in response to questions related to statements by EC President Ursula von der Leyen, quoted by BTA.

The commission has no powers on health issues and they are decided by EU countries, the spokesman said. He explained that von der Leyen expressed her personal opinion when she said that EU countries should consider not making vaccines mandatory.

According to her, it is appropriate to discuss the issue, but the EC will not make a recommendation for the introduction of mandatory vaccines, the spokesman said. He noted that 150 million EU citizens have not yet been vaccinated and most of them are eligible for immunization.



/OFFNews