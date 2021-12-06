The EC will not Recommend Mandatory Vaccination against COVID-19

Society » HEALTH | December 6, 2021, Monday // 16:57
Bulgaria: The EC will not Recommend Mandatory Vaccination against COVID-19 foreignpolicy.com

The European Commission will not recommend mandatory vaccination against COVID-19.

This was stated today by a spokesman for the commission in response to questions related to statements by EC President Ursula von der Leyen, quoted by BTA.

The commission has no powers on health issues and they are decided by EU countries, the spokesman said. He explained that von der Leyen expressed her personal opinion when she said that EU countries should consider not making vaccines mandatory.

According to her, it is appropriate to discuss the issue, but the EC will not make a recommendation for the introduction of mandatory vaccines, the spokesman said. He noted that 150 million EU citizens have not yet been vaccinated and most of them are eligible for immunization.

/OFFNews

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: mandatory, vaccination, European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria