Bulgaria was represented at a Christmas Concert of the EU Delegation to Canada

For the seventh time in a row, Bulgaria took part in the solemn Christmas concert in the Canadian capital Ottawa, coordinated by the EU Delegation and realized with the help of all embassies of EU member states. The Bulgarian ambassador attended the event. The 14-year tradition of diplomatic missions to present the cultural diversity of Europe to the residents and guests of the Canadian capital was welcomed this year with festive mood and enthusiasm and took place on December 3, 2021.

The songs were performed by Canadian choir singers at the Roman Catholic Basilica of Notre Dame in Ottawa. The concert will be broadcast online throughout Canada immediately, and on Christmas Eve - on Canadian television Rogers TV. This year Bulgaria presented itself with a new song - the well-known and beloved by many Bulgarians - "Winter Song" ("Over the Silent Fields"/”Nad Smalchanite Poleta”), music by Bulgarian choir conductor, composer and founder of the children's choir at the Bulgarian National Radio Hristo Nedyalkov and lyrics of Dimitar Spasov.

The Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Ottawa works with the representatives of the Bulgarian community in the country in an extremely fruitful, constructive and well-intentioned spirit. The principle of unity has been demonstrated many times. We thank the director of the Bulgarian Arts Festival, conductor and music teacher in Toronto Elitsa Yordanova for the assistance she provided to the embassy in making this exciting Bulgarian participation, as well as Stefan Nedyalkov, son of composer Hristo Nedyalkov, for his commitment to the cause for the dissemination of Bulgarian art in Canada.

You can hear the performance HERE.



/Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs