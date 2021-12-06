Chewing Gum against Coronavirus Developed in the United States

Chewing gum, which reduces the risk of human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus, was developed by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania.

The researchers performed experiments on the saliva of people infected with the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus, adding ACE2 protein contained in chewing gum to test specimens grown in the laboratory.

This protein has been found to help reduce the viral load in patients' saliva.

"The virus spreads in saliva, and we know that when an infected person sneezes, coughs or talks, the virus spreads and enters other people's bodies," said study leader Henry Daniel.

Chewing gum will allow the virus to be neutralized in saliva, thus giving an easy way to reduce the source of transmission of the disease.

The study is still in its infancy, scientists say. Clinical trials are to be conducted to test the safety and effectiveness of chewing gum for human health and life.



