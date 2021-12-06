The Editorial office of Bulgarian Newspaper "Trud" Declared Civil Disobedience

Employees of the newspaper "Trud" declare civil disobedience, said the editor-in-chief of the media Petyo Blaskov. The dissatisfaction is due to an action of the police in the editorial office of the publication. The premises are expected to be sealed.

The case with the newspaper dates back to the summer, when the caretaker Minister of Culture Velislav Minekov sent a notice for the termination of a contract for renting offices in the building of the department, which were leased to the newspaper "Trud". The reason was unpaid rent and consumables amounting to almost BGN 150,000. After that, the newspaper's editorial office presented documents refuting these allegations.

The editor-in-chief of the newspaper Trud, Petyo Blaskov, said that this was political repression of the newspaper.

"They want to chase us for unpaid rent, what can I tell you. Obviously he is not interested in the existence of a media. He is interested in the government! This is a sad fact. I am in a democracy and I can not believe that a limited administrative power will be activated to terrorize a media outlet! I did not expect to get into this situation at all! And besides, a man who had to be in court and convicted of stopping the subway came here to repress the media. It's monstrously stupid. "

The newspaper's editorial office employs 60 people who will not leave voluntarily, Blaskov added:

I don't care what they want to do! I'm not moving from here! This is it! This is civil disobedience!! Tomorrow "Trud" will be on the front page with this announcement. We will not move! Let the police come and take us out. See all those who are fighting for freedom of speech, how the administration of Bulgaria, led by .., together with the police, terrorizes a newspaper ".

According to a decision of the Ministry of Culture, the newspaper must leave the building in which it is housed.

The case with the newspaper today was one of the topics of the meeting of GERB-SDS representatives with President Rumen Radev.



/BNR