Bulgarian Socialists: We will Make Every Effort for the Country to have a Regular Cabinet

The last consultations with the President for today began at 2 p.m. - with representatives of BSP for Bulgaria.

"The Bulgarian Socialist Party, the Bulgarian left, has always stood against lawlessness, dictatorship, in the interests of the vast majority of the people, not small empowered groups," President Radev said at the beginning of the meeting.

"The two caretaker governments I appointed provided an opportunity for stabilization in a crisis, to break with the vices of the past, to form a new type of government of people with different political profiles, but common goals for the future of Bulgaria.

I believe that the approach to forming a coalition government can be based on this, to produce an effective, sustainable, regular government," Radev added.

The president said he believed BSP would contribute to continuing what has been done so far.

Our society is deeply divided socially with growing inequalities and poverty, as a result of the vicious governance model so far, Radev said, but said he hoped BSP would make a significant contribution to solving these problems because "the new government needs strong social vector ".

The issue of legality and justice is extremely important for the success of the future government, the president added.

He stated that the problem in the prosecutor's office is both systemic and personal and asked to know to what extent this is shared by BSP and what they are ready to offer to solve this problem.

For her part, Kornelia Ninova said that the Socialist Party understands the responsibility expected of them at the moment and has said many times that Bulgaria needs a functioning parliament and a regular government.

"We made efforts in the talks in the expert groups and in the ongoing talks with the future coalition partners. We gave our expertise, our will for change. We divided our work into two. Urgent measures that must be taken immediately, in view of the three crises - economic , social and health, and our long-term vision for a change in the current model of governance and for deep reforms in various sectors. Our talks continue at the moment. We will make every effort to have a regular cabinet and a functioning parliament. "The most important thing for us is to start work on adopting the budget immediately," the BSP leader said.

Ninova said that the most important thing is to take care of people and not to remain in a difficult situation in the winter months, to guarantee compensatory measures for increased prices, to make it possible from January 1 not to raise the price of electricity, to support the economy, to stabilize the health system. Emergency measures will be included in this budget.

Regarding the change in the judiciary, Ninova said that the problem is systemic and the powers of the Prosecutor General should be limited, judicial control should be imposed on those acts of the Prosecutor General that are not subject to control, special courts and the special prosecution should be closed, changing the work structure of CCCCIAP (Commission for Combating Corruption and Confiscation of Illegally Acquired Property) is also needed.

Earlier in the consultations, Kiril Petkov confirmed the completion of the coalition agreement of the four parties and announced that there will be two new ministries. GERB-SDS stated that they will be a constructive opposition and will point out all the mistakes of the new government. DPS did not rule out supporting the future cabinet.



/BNT