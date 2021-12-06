Fans from Belgium arrive for Christmas Concert of "The Mystery of the Bulgarian Voices"

The famous choir will present its festive performance on December 13 in Bulgaria Hall - live and online

The Bulgarian Women's Choir "The Mystery of the Bulgarian Voices" will once again present premiere titles to the Bulgarian audience, this time in its only Christmas concert this year - on December 13 at 19:00 in the hall "Bulgaria" – in the capital Sofia.

After the release of the albums "BooChiiMish" and "Shandai Ya / Stanka" with the participation of Lisa Gerard, in which they successfully partnered with the composer Peter Dundakov, the famous choir is again preparing a new repertoire - two Christmas works. One of them - a bouquet of Christmas songs, was specially arranged for people by the London-based Bulgarian composer Dobrinka Tabakova, currently a resident composer of the BBC Concert Orchestra. She was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Classical Music Album in 2013 and author of Praise, performed on the occasion of Queen Elizabeth II's Golden Jubilee at St Paul's Cathedral in London.

The other premiere work was also specially created for choir "The Mystery of the Bulgarian Voices" by the young Bulgarian composer and conductor Lyubomir Denev-son, known to the public as chief conductor of the Philharmonic "Pioneer", guest conductor of leading symphony and opera ensembles in the country and abroad, and author of concert and film music.

During the concert for the first time the audience will have the opportunity to hear live "Zaidi Sluntse" - a duet of soloist Violeta Marinova and world beatboxing champion Alexander Deyanov - SkilleR. The song was released with the latest mini-album of choir "Shandai Ya / Stanka" in 2020 and has repeatedly raised the audience to their feet during the performances of the chorus abroad.

The program of the Christmas concert also includes traditional for the repertoire of the chorus’ Christmas songs, as well as works from the album "BooChiiMish".

In addition to the audience in the hall, the concert will be available online in real time around the world. However, a group of organized fans of "The Mystery of the Bulgarian Voices" from Belgium will arrive in Sofia especially for the concert.

Apart from SkilleR, the performers will be joined by the musicians - part of the extremely successful Mystery tour in Europe in 2019: guitarist Petar Milanov, string player Hristina Beleva, kaval player Kostadin Genchev and percussionist Dimitar Semov.

Tickets for the Christmas concert of "The Mystery of the Bulgarian Voices", including the streaming event, are available in the Eventim network and at the box office of the Hall "Bulgaria" - in Sofia.

The event will be held in compliance with the norms in connection with the pandemic situation in our country.



/ Katya Staykova