Bulgarian Politics: What are the names of Potential Ministers in the Future Cabinet?

Bulgaria is waiting to officially find out the names of the candidate ministers in the draft cabinet. So far, it is clear that Kiril Petkov will be nominated for prime minister, and that there will be four deputy prime ministers in the future cabinet.

Here is a list of other names associated with the new government:

Minister of Finance - Asen Vassilev

Minister of the Interior - Boyko Rashkov

Minister of Education - Nikolay Denkov

Minister of Health - Asena Serbezova

Minister for Growth and Innovation - Daniel Lorer

Deputy Prime Minister, Administrative Reform - Kalina Konstantinova

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of State Enterprises - Kornelia Ninova

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Ecology - Borislav Sandov

Minister of Defense - Stefan Yanev

Minister of Justice - Nadezhda Yordanova

Minister of Foreign Affairs - Dimitar Gardev

Minister of Transport - Nikolay Sabev

Minister of Regional Development - Grozdan Karadzhov

Minister of Culture - Todor Merkarski

Minister of Youth and Sports - Radostin Vassilev

Minister of Energy - Alexander Nikolov

/Nova