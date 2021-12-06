Bulgarian Politics: What are the names of Potential Ministers in the Future Cabinet?
Bulgaria is waiting to officially find out the names of the candidate ministers in the draft cabinet. So far, it is clear that Kiril Petkov will be nominated for prime minister, and that there will be four deputy prime ministers in the future cabinet.
Here is a list of other names associated with the new government:
Minister of Finance - Asen Vassilev
Minister of the Interior - Boyko Rashkov
Minister of Education - Nikolay Denkov
Minister of Health - Asena Serbezova
Minister for Growth and Innovation - Daniel Lorer
Deputy Prime Minister, Administrative Reform - Kalina Konstantinova
Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of State Enterprises - Kornelia Ninova
Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Ecology - Borislav Sandov
Minister of Defense - Stefan Yanev
Minister of Justice - Nadezhda Yordanova
Minister of Foreign Affairs - Dimitar Gardev
Minister of Transport - Nikolay Sabev
Minister of Regional Development - Grozdan Karadzhov
Minister of Culture - Todor Merkarski
Minister of Youth and Sports - Radostin Vassilev
Minister of Energy - Alexander Nikolov
/Nova
