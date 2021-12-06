COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Only 7 Districts in the Country remain in the Dark Red Zone

Only 7 districts in the country remain in the dark red zone in terms of 14-day morbidity per 100,000 population. These are the districts of Vratsa, Gabrovo, Montana, Pernik, Ruse, Sofia district and Sofia-city. In the yellow zone, with a morbidity of up to 250 per 100 thousand people, in addition to Kardzhali district is now Silistra district.

In the red zone, where the 14-day morbidity is from 250 to 500 per 100 thousand people, to date are the districts of Blagoevgrad, Burgas, Varna, Veliko Tarnovo, Vidin, Dobrich, Kyustendil, Lovech, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Razgrad , Sliven, Smolyan, Stara Zagora, Targovishte, Haskovo, Shumen and Yambol.

The occupancy of hospital beds for patients with COVID-19 is also declining. As of December 5, 2021, 38% are free beds. 38.6% are free beds for conservative treatment of patients with coronavirus infection, and 32.3% of intensive beds in the country are available.



/Ministry of Health Press Release