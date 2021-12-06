DPS at the Consultations with the President: Bulgaria Needs a Regular Cabinet

December 6, 2021, Monday
At 11.30 am, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms entered into consultations with the President to form a government.

"This year the Bulgarian citizens voted for change in three consecutive elections. Our society's expectations are for a regular government. Therefore, the opinion of each of the parliamentary groups on the activities of the new parliament, the work and formation of the future government is important for us," said in front of DPS representatives, President Rumen Radev.

DPS leader Mustafa Karadayi said there were indeed three elections as a result of the country's political crisis. According to him, however, the political crisis does not occur in one day, and over the years we have reached the situation we are in.

"Overcoming the political crisis can happen through dialogue between parties, political actors and dialogue between institutions. It is not a new topic for us from DPS, because over the years we have repeatedly warned that we could reach such a political crisis. We could define what we mean by restoring normalcy in politics, restoring democracy and restoring statehood. The question is how we are overcoming the political crisis," he said.

Karadayi said the country needs a regular cabinet in view of the many crises - the crisis, health, social, economic and financial, inflation, which is currently developing, rising prices.

"This requires responsible governance, vision management, requires responsible political actors with swift, urgent action to overcome the crisis and look to the future," the DPS leader said.

Karadayi believes that we are late with the Recovery and Sustainability Plan and we are late with the operational programs.

Kiril Petkov: It is Absolutely Necessary for Bulgaria to have a Regular Government

Earlier today, the president welcomed representatives by the first two political forces - "We Continue the Change" and GERB-SDS. Kiril Petkov announced that the coalition agreement between the four parties in the coalition is ready, and GERB stated that they will be a constructive opposition in the National Assembly.

GERB-SDS: We Guarantee that we will be a Knowledgeable, Able and Irreconcilable Opposition

The last consultations with the President for today are expected at 2 p.m. - with the group of "BSP for Bulgaria".

