BSMEPA and BDB will host the 17th annual meeting of INSME in Sofia on December 9-10

The Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency and the Bulgarian Development Bank are co-organizers of the hybrid event, which will be held on December 9 and 10, 2021 at the Grand Hotel Millennium Sofia, as well as online.

"Small and medium enterprises - the engine of sustainable recovery" is the topic of the 17th meeting and the accompanying conference of the International Network of Small and Medium Enterprises (INSME), which will be held in Bulgaria.

The topic will be related to the innovative and digital development of SMEs in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and is expected to be attended by Kristalina Georgieva, Director of the International Monetary Fund, Maria Gabriel, European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and youth, Yordanka Fandakova, Mayor of Sofia, Sergio Arzeni, President of the International Network for SMEs, Giancarlo Giorgetti, Minister of Economic Development of Italy. Foreign guests, representatives of government and business organizations, development banks and academia will participate in the panels dedicated to the recovery of business after COVID-19, the role of development banks in supporting SMEs, the small and medium business sector in Southeast Europe and many others.

The hosts of the event, which within two days and in a number of discussions and presentations will raise the most important topics for the development of the SME sector, are the Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency and the Bulgarian Development Bank.

The International SME Network was set up in 2000 as an initiative to support SMEs during a conference of members of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on SMEs and Globalization in Bologna, Italy. The role of INSME is to liaise between organizations that support SMEs as well as those that develop SME financing policies. It currently has 65 member organizations from 34 countries working in the field of internationalization, innovation and technology transfer of SMEs.

The network involves governmental and non-governmental organizations, as well as financial institutions, and INSME's main mission is to promote international cooperation and public-private partnerships in the field of innovation and technology transfer.

If you are interested in participating in the 17th annual meeting of the International Network for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (INSME), you can register for free by December 6 here:

Registration for attendance of companies and organizations

Please note that physical access points are limited. You will receive an email confirming registration and additional instructions for physical access

Registration for online participation

After successful registration, you will receive an email with information about access to the virtual event

Media registration

DRAFT PROGRAM

Novinite.com is a partner of this event.