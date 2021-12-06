Bulgarian Assoc. Prof. Mangarov is being Investigated for False Clames about COVID-19

Assoc. Prof. Atanas Mangarov violates the main texts of the Code of Professional Ethics of Doctors in Bulgaria, said his colleague in a signal to the Bulgarian Medical Union.

The BMU will investigate allegations that, with its many false claims about the coronavirus and pandemic, Mangarov is not acting in the interests of patients' lives and physical health and is undermining the honor and dignity of the medical profession.

Dr. Petar Petrov's signal is based on Mangarov's November 2 interview with FOCUS Radio, in which the infectious disease specialist claims that vaccines are not effective, certificates are discriminatory, and tests for children are unnecessary.

The Professional Ethics Commission of the Bulgarian Medical Union has already requested explanations from Mangarov by December 7. He is liable under the Law on Professional Organizations and can be reprimanded, fined 1 to 5 minimum wages, and even erased from the medical board from 3 months to a year.



