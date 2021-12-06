As of today, Italy Excludes Tests from its COVID Certificate

A new "supercertificate" will take effect today in Italy, which will not include negative tests for coronavirus.

This means that anyone who wants to visit public places in Italy will have to either be vaccinated or have had COVID in the past.

Italian media called it a "super green certificate". It will be in place of the green, which has so far allowed:

- to sit indoors in bars and restaurants;

- to visit tourist sites, museums and exhibitions;

- to visit cinemas, theaters and concerts, as well as clubs and discos;

- attendance of sport events.

As of today, access to these places will not be possible for people who have taken a test and it is negative, but only for those who have been vaccinated and/or are post-ill from COVID.

However, with the current version of the certificate - including tests - several more services will be possible that did not require a test so far:

- access to hotels;

- locker rooms in sports facilities;

- public transport.

The new rules are expected to be in force at least until January 15th.

Tourists and other non-Italians in the country will also have to abide by the new rules.



/Dnevnik