As of today, Italy Excludes Tests from its COVID Certificate
A new "supercertificate" will take effect today in Italy, which will not include negative tests for coronavirus.
This means that anyone who wants to visit public places in Italy will have to either be vaccinated or have had COVID in the past.
Italian media called it a "super green certificate". It will be in place of the green, which has so far allowed:
- to sit indoors in bars and restaurants;
- to visit tourist sites, museums and exhibitions;
- to visit cinemas, theaters and concerts, as well as clubs and discos;
- attendance of sport events.
As of today, access to these places will not be possible for people who have taken a test and it is negative, but only for those who have been vaccinated and/or are post-ill from COVID.
However, with the current version of the certificate - including tests - several more services will be possible that did not require a test so far:
- access to hotels;
- locker rooms in sports facilities;
- public transport.
The new rules are expected to be in force at least until January 15th.
Tourists and other non-Italians in the country will also have to abide by the new rules.
/Dnevnik
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » The EC will not Recommend Mandatory Vaccination against COVID-19
- » Chewing Gum against Coronavirus Developed in the United States
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Only 7 Districts in the Country remain in the Dark Red Zone
- » Bulgarian Assoc. Prof. Mangarov is being Investigated for False Clames about COVID-19
- » Health Minister Katsarov: Bulgaria Reversed the Epidemic Wave without a Lockdown
- » Nearly 100,000 people have been Vaccinated in Greece in One Day