GERB-SDS: We Guarantee that we will be a Knowledgeable, Able and Irreconcilable Opposition

At 10:15 a.m., President Rumen Radev received representatives of the second political force in the 47th National Assembly, GERB-SDS, for consultations on forming a government.

"Your views on the work of the new parliament and on the nature of governance are important. You are undoubtedly a party with a lot of experience and I believe that some political wisdom must correspond to this experience. I believe that you also understand that after there is a certain change in the elections and we must all comply with it," Radev said.

As I was critical of your government, so I will be critical of everything else, Radev stressed.

"We are here to state our position as opposition to the emerging left-liberal government. Mr. President, months of squabbling and repression have marked this year the strongest in terms of supporters and members of the GERB-SDS coalition. However, our coalition is the second in the 47th National Assembly. Because of these 600,000 citizens who have given us confidence, we guarantee that we will be a knowledgeable, able and irreconcilable opposition," said Desislava Atanasova.

In order to have good governance, it is necessary to have a strong and powerful opposition, she added. Your optimism does not coincide with our assessment of the caretaker government, because, in our opinion, it failed to meet the expectations of Bulgarian citizens regarding several crises, Atanasova added.

"Our society is too divided and I believe that during this one year both the caretaker government and the presidential institution have made efforts to divide it further. I hope, Mr President, with the beginning of your new term, the style of governing will be different." she added.

Atanasova announced that today there were police in the editorial office of Trud newspaper, and journalists were prevented from going to work. She called on the president to schedule an investigation into the case.

"This topic has already been commented on, there have even been calls from the rostrum for me to take a stand on this media. I have said many times that I do not interfere in the work of the executive branch. As far as I know and as far as the public is informed, these are taxes that have not been paid for a long time," Radev replied.

At 11.30 am are the third consultations with representatives of DPS, and at 2.00 pm the President will meet with BSP.

Kiril Petkov: It is Absolutely Necessary for Bulgaria to have a Regular Government

The first of the consultations was "We Continue the Change", which stated that a coalition document was made during the negotiations between the parties, which was completed last night at midnight and sent to all future partners.

Upon leaving the presidency, Kiril Petkov announced that the new structure of the Council of Ministers will have four deputy prime ministers, as well as two new ministries.



/BNT