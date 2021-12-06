Health Minister Katsarov: Bulgaria Reversed the Epidemic Wave without a Lockdown

Bulgaria managed to reverse the epidemic without entering a lockdown. In many places in Europe there is currently a complete closure, said to Nova TV the caretaker Minister of Health Dr. Stoycho Katsarov.

Regarding the high mortality rate in our country, he said: "The health authorities do not treat, the medical institutions treat. We only monitor the organization. Every patient has access to medical care. Everything has been planned since the summer. Mortality must be analyzed in detail. 90% of the dead are over 60 years of age and have not been vaccinated. That is why I called on the elderly to be vaccinated," Katsarov explained.

According to him, immunization should remain voluntary.



/BGNES