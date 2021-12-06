Health Minister Katsarov: Bulgaria Reversed the Epidemic Wave without a Lockdown

Society » HEALTH | December 6, 2021, Monday // 10:33
Bulgaria: Health Minister Katsarov: Bulgaria Reversed the Epidemic Wave without a Lockdown mh.government.bg

Bulgaria managed to reverse the epidemic without entering a lockdown. In many places in Europe there is currently a complete closure, said to Nova TV the caretaker Minister of Health Dr. Stoycho Katsarov.

Regarding the high mortality rate in our country, he said: "The health authorities do not treat, the medical institutions treat. We only monitor the organization. Every patient has access to medical care. Everything has been planned since the summer. Mortality must be analyzed in detail. 90% of the dead are over 60 years of age and have not been vaccinated. That is why I called on the elderly to be vaccinated," Katsarov explained.

According to him, immunization should remain voluntary.

/BGNES

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Katsarov, epidemic, wave, Bulgaria, covid
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria