Attendance in all Schools in Bulgaria is being Restored, Students will be Tested once a Week

Attendance studying in all schools in the country can be fully restored from today. The condition is that in all municipalities with a morbidity of more than 250 per 100,000 people, students should be tested free of charge with gentle tests for COVID-19 once a week, and teachers - twice a week, said the press center of the Ministry of Education and Science / MES /.

Students will be tested at school at the beginning of the first day of school for the week. Those absent on the day of the survey will be checked on the first day they come to school. An exception is made for children with special educational needs, who will be tested by their parents at home. Minor students will be tested with the consent of their parents, and adults will decide for themselves.

Exempted from testing are the holders of a green certificate - a document for vaccination, post-illness, the presence of antibodies, or a negative result of a laboratory test.

Another condition for returning to class is that there should be at least 50 percent of students in a class who are being tested or have a green certificate. A prerequisite for the resumption of attendance is also the willingness of individual schools to organize a normal learning process in compliance with the requirements for testing or a green certificate.

Also, as of today, the classes in the Centers for Support of Personal Development and in the National Palace of Children are allowed, if the anti-epidemic measures prescribed by the Ministry of Health are observed. These are the requirements for no more than 5 people in the room, a physical distance of 1.5 meters and wearing protective face masks, hand hygiene, regular ventilation every hour and disinfection.

More than 46 percent of teachers have been vaccinated, announced yesterday the Minister of Education and Science, Academician Nikolay Denkov. He said that from the high school group with a green certificate are 12.5 percent of students for vaccination or post-illness.

There are tests for all schools for the new week, assured Minister Nikolay Denkov. He clarified that currently about 60 percent of students have applied to be tested today.



/BTA