Weather in Bulgaria: Mostly Cloudy with Max. Temperatures Between 11°C and 16°C

Today in the country will be mostly cloudy, in the plains and foggy weather is expected. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Victoria Kleshtanova from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

There will be temporary cloudbursts over the eastern half of the country. It will rain in the western and southern regions. It will blow to a moderate, temporarily strong southwest wind in Eastern Bulgaria. It will remain almost quiet in the northwestern regions. The prevailing maximum temperatures will be between 11° and 16° Celsius, lower in Northwestern Bulgaria: 7° -10°C. In the evening and on the night before Tuesday the precipitation will intensify. Atmospheric pressure will continue to fall and will be significantly lower than the average for the month.

Over the Black Sea coast the clouds will be significant, but only in isolated places in the southern regions it will rain lightly. A moderate southwest wind will blow. Maximum air temperature: 15° -17°C. The temperature of the sea water around 11° -13°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

Cloudy and foggy weather will prevail over the mountains. There will be light precipitation in places in the massifs of Western Bulgaria and the Rhodopes. A strong, temporarily stormy southwest wind will blow on the ridges. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters about 7°C, at 2000 meters - about 2°C.



/Focus