COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 100% of the Dead in the last 24 hours were Not Vaccinated

Society » HEALTH | December 6, 2021, Monday // 09:25
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 100% of the Dead in the last 24 hours were Not Vaccinated novinite.com

703 160 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System.

The new cases for the past 24 hours are 706. 100 811 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24hrs, 16,360 tests were performed, bringing them to a total of 6,704,606. Of the medical staff, 17,495 were infected, including 4,665 doctors, 5,787 nurses, 3,127 nurses and 355 paramedics.

6,130 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 674 are in intensive care units. 573,497 people were cured, of which 385 in the last 24 hours.

The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 28,852, and 47 people have died in the last 24 hours.

The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 3,400,750, and in the past 24 hours 4,050 are the new registered vaccinated. 81.30% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the last 24 hours 100% of the dead were not vaccinated. 165 are newly admitted to hospital, and 84.24% of them have not been vaccinated.

/Focus

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, cases, vaccinated, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria