COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 100% of the Dead in the last 24 hours were Not Vaccinated

703 160 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System.

The new cases for the past 24 hours are 706. 100 811 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24hrs, 16,360 tests were performed, bringing them to a total of 6,704,606. Of the medical staff, 17,495 were infected, including 4,665 doctors, 5,787 nurses, 3,127 nurses and 355 paramedics.

6,130 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 674 are in intensive care units. 573,497 people were cured, of which 385 in the last 24 hours.

The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 28,852, and 47 people have died in the last 24 hours.

The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 3,400,750, and in the past 24 hours 4,050 are the new registered vaccinated. 81.30% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the last 24 hours 100% of the dead were not vaccinated. 165 are newly admitted to hospital, and 84.24% of them have not been vaccinated.



/Focus