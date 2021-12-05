Bread Price in Bulgaria has Risen with nearly 50 cents in 2 months

The price of bread has risen by nearly 50 cents BGN in two months. The last price increase in Blagoevgrad is from last week, where some types of bread cost 70 cents BGN more in the store.

The increase in the price of bread and bakery products in Blagoevgrad is gradual, but significant according to customers. Producers attribute the high price to the increase in raw materials needed for bread production. The new wheat crop is almost twice as expensive as last year's, and the electricity needed to produce flour, as well as bread itself, has also risen sharply. According to bakers, bread can be expected to rise in price in a few weeks.

The most drastic is the increase in the price of multigrain bread, which is also in high demand. It already costs BGN 2.40 per 600 grams, compared to BGN 1.70 last week.



/BNT