Assoc. Prof. Alexander Oscar: More and More Patients are going Blind after Covid

Coronavirus in all its strains causes increased blood clotting, which damages the lungs and all organs in general. More and more patients are blinded by the virus, said to BTV the head of the Clinic of Ophthalmology at Alexandrovska Hospital, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Alexander Oscar.

More than 80 percent of doctors at the hospital have been vaccinated and more than 90 percent at the Eye Clinic, the doctor said.

The ophthalmologist gave the example of a 25-year-old woman who went completely blind after the virus. "Blood clots clog the blood vessels in her eyes, she actually realized that she was ill with Covid," explained Oscar.



/BGNES