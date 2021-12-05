Assoc. Prof. Alexander Oscar: More and More Patients are going Blind after Covid
Coronavirus in all its strains causes increased blood clotting, which damages the lungs and all organs in general. More and more patients are blinded by the virus, said to BTV the head of the Clinic of Ophthalmology at Alexandrovska Hospital, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Alexander Oscar.
More than 80 percent of doctors at the hospital have been vaccinated and more than 90 percent at the Eye Clinic, the doctor said.
The ophthalmologist gave the example of a 25-year-old woman who went completely blind after the virus. "Blood clots clog the blood vessels in her eyes, she actually realized that she was ill with Covid," explained Oscar.
/BGNES
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » First Clinical Information on Omicron from South Africa is Encouraging
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 985 are the Confirmed New Cases in the Last 24h
- » WHO: The Omicron Variant could Worsen the Situation in Europe
- » Prof. Iva Hristova: Not a single Case of Omicron has been Registered in Bulgaria yet
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Slight Increase in New Cases in the Last 24h
- » BioNTech CEO: I think we will Need an Adapted Vaccine against COVID-19 because of Omicron