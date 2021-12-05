A 17-year-old Bulgarian was Killed in a Shootout in Copenhagen

Danish police said on Twitter that a 17-year-old Bulgarian citizen had died in a shootout in a Copenhagen district.

According to police, the boy was accidentally killed in a showdown between Kurdish gangs.

His family in Bulgaria was informed about the tragic incident.

The young Bulgarian arrived in the Scandinavian country earlier this year, Nova TV reported.

