A 17-year-old Bulgarian was Killed in a Shootout in Copenhagen
Crime | December 5, 2021, Sunday // 10:17
Wikimedia Commons
Danish police said on Twitter that a 17-year-old Bulgarian citizen had died in a shootout in a Copenhagen district.
According to police, the boy was accidentally killed in a showdown between Kurdish gangs.
His family in Bulgaria was informed about the tragic incident.
The young Bulgarian arrived in the Scandinavian country earlier this year, Nova TV reported.
/OFFNews
