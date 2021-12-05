Weather in Bulgaria: Significant Clouds with Max. Temperatures Between 7°C and 12°C

Today over most of the country the clouds will be significant, in the plains and lowlands before noon it will be foggy. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty at the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) Evgenia Egova.

Sunny weather will prevail over the southwestern and mountainous regions, but in the evening it will be cloudy there as well, and late in the evening it will rain in the extreme northwestern regions. A light to moderate, mostly south wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 7° and 12° Celsius. Atmospheric pressure is significantly lower than the average for the month and will remain unchanged.

At the Black Sea coast the clouds will be significant, before noon it will be foggy in some places. A light to moderate south-southwest wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 10° -12°C. The temperature of the sea water around 11° -13°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

Sunny weather will prevail over the mountains, it will be cloudy late in the evening. A moderate southwest wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 8°C, at 2000 meters - about 2°C.



