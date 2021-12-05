COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 985 are the Confirmed New Cases in the Last 24h

702 454 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System. The new cases for the past day are 985.

100 537 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24hrs, 19,316 tests were performed, making them a total of 6,688,246. Of the medical staff, 17,493 were infected, including 4,665 doctors, 5,785 nurses, 3,127 nurses and 355 paramedics.

A total of 6,082 patients with coronavirus were hospitalized, of which 677 were in the intensive care unit. 573,112 people were cured, of which 2,871 for the last 24 hours.

The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 28,805, and 36 people have died in the last 24 hours.

The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 3,396,700, and during the past 24 hours 6,067 were newly registered vaccinated. 80.41% of those newly diagnosed and 86.11% of those who died during the day were not vaccinated. 203 are newly admitted to hospital, 86.70 of whom have not been vaccinated.



/Focus