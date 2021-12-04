GERB Could Support Kiril Petkov

New parliament - new luck. Old players take on new roles. At this stage, GERB is following the path of the opposition. "We abstained in support of Nikola Minchev as chairman of the National Assembly, because it was the principled position of the group. Whoever was proposed, we would abstain. This is a choice of the majority and it is not our job to say who will be the chairman ", explained Radomir Cholakov from GERB.

According to him, Minchev's task will not be easy. However, he explained that the party would help him. "It seems to me that all political forces in parliament must help him to restore parliamentarism. However, he will have a problem with the layered negative attitudes towards parliament over the last year. They are due to the entourage of the president and the leaders of his political formation," Cholakov added.

The MP pointed out that GERB, like everyone else, wants a government because it is time for that. He also commented on what they would do if Kiril Petkov was nominated for prime minister. "It is time to take responsibility. I assume that we can vote "abstained", but I do not rule out supporting him. We will be a constructive opposition and we do not want to be grim critics," Cholakov said.

There was also a comment on the second place that GERB took in the last parliamentary elections. "There are many reasons. There must have been fatigue from 12 years of rule. The Bulgarian loves the new, it is good to have one. In fact, twice this year he was offered a new one. One time he chose wrong, but new. The second time he chose a new one, we hope this time will be better, although I am skeptical ", he added to Nova TV.



/BGNES