WHO: The Omicron Variant could Worsen the Situation in Europe

Society » HEALTH | December 4, 2021, Saturday // 11:24
The increase in COVID-19 infections in Europe over the past two months is due to the Delta variant, but Omicron could worsen the situation, said Maria Van Kerkhove, head of the technical team at the World Health Organization's emergency department.

"Over the last two months, we have seen growth in Europe. And this is due to the Delta A variant. The new variant could make the situation worse," she said during an online question and answer session on the coronavirus situation.

Therefore, she believes that it is extremely important to continue supporting epidemiological measures aimed at limiting the spread of the Delta variant. In particular, vaccination campaigns need to be stepped up.

