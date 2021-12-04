WHO: The Omicron Variant could Worsen the Situation in Europe
The increase in COVID-19 infections in Europe over the past two months is due to the Delta variant, but Omicron could worsen the situation, said Maria Van Kerkhove, head of the technical team at the World Health Organization's emergency department.
"Over the last two months, we have seen growth in Europe. And this is due to the Delta A variant. The new variant could make the situation worse," she said during an online question and answer session on the coronavirus situation.
Therefore, she believes that it is extremely important to continue supporting epidemiological measures aimed at limiting the spread of the Delta variant. In particular, vaccination campaigns need to be stepped up.
/BGNES
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Prof. Iva Hristova: Not a single Case of Omicron has been Registered in Bulgaria yet
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Slight Increase in New Cases in the Last 24h
- » BioNTech CEO: I think we will Need an Adapted Vaccine against COVID-19 because of Omicron
- » Bulgarian Dr. Argirova: Mutations occur in People who do not have Antibodies to COVID-19
- » Can Bulgaria impose Mandatory Vaccination for COVID-19
- » EU Health Regulator is Launching a Review of a New Vaccine against COVID-19