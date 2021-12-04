New Speaker of Parliament: Our Goal is to make Politics in a New Way, in the Right Way

Nikola Minchev is the New Speaker of Parliament. Who is he?

Our goal is to make politics in a new way, in the right way. This was said in the BTV program "This Saturday and Sunday" by the newly elected Speaker of the 47th Parliament Nikola Minchev. According to him, what has been so far - the National Assembly to be an appendage of the executive branch - is a situation that will be avoided in the new parliament.

We will be a real parliamentary republic, Minchev said. He cited judicial reform as a major priority.

The issue of justice has become very important in society, which is why judicial reform is a serious priority for most political groups, including those negotiating a coalition agreement, he said. The specific parameters of a judicial reform need to be clarified, but a change is needed in the anti-corruption commission, the SJC, which can now be done by a simple majority. When a constitutional majority is needed, wider talks will be needed, the National Assembly Speaker noted. On the agenda of the parliament is the closure of the special court and the special prosecutor's office, for which the 46th National Assembly did not have time.

At least there should be a debate on the president's draft of constitutional changes, but he must first submit them, Nikola Minchev answered a question. He believes that the constitution itself is good, but changes can be made in the judiciary.

The issue of replacing the chief prosecutor is very hot, it requires a little more time, prosecutorial changes must be made through the law on the judiciary, said the speaker.

One of the ways in which the chief prosecutor influences is the centralized structure of the prosecutor's office, which allows him to influence all prosecutors, but the change in this structure of the SJC goes through constitutional changes, which makes it more difficult, Minchev said. According to him, one of the ways to seriously change the SJC is for it to become a temporary body.

There are preconditions for the Christmas vacation of the deputies this year not to be the usual one for the National Assembly, there are quite important tasks and, perhaps, it will not be the full vacation, but a debate in the parliament is forthcoming, Minchev announced.

The National Assembly has adopted an interpretation that due to the specific permit, the building is not kept public in the generally accepted sense and therefore not all provisions of the Minister of Health for access to public buildings are applied. He thus answered the question whether the deputies should be required to have a green certificate. He acknowledged that he had been vaccinated and added that consideration would be given to whether this interpretation was in line with the real situation.

A commission for changes in the rules will be formed next week, it became clear from Minchev's words, but in general he considers the current one to be good. The Speaker of Parliament is against the so-called political nomadism in the National Assembly - deputies from one parliamentary group to move to another. The regulations have not allowed this for at least 10 years and I think it will not be adjusted, he said.

Minchev announced that there will be a rotation of the deputy chairmen of the parliamentary rostrum, because there are seven and their counters are six.

Personally, parliamentarism is not new in its kind - Minchev's great-grandfather - Sirko Stanchev, was a member of the last two National Assembly before September 9, convicted by the People's Court and killed. I do not rely on this DNA to deal with this parliament, said Minchev.

He explained that he had received an invitation from Kiril Petkov to join "We Continue the Change", otherwise the two had known each other for about six or seven years.



/BTA