Prof. Iva Hristova: Not a single Case of Omicron has been Registered in Bulgaria yet

There is still no registered case of Omicron in Bulgaria, the director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, Prof. Iva Hristova, told Nova TV.

She pointed out that according to the guidelines of the European Center for Disease Control, between 5 and 10% of positive samples should be tested for possible mutations. An additional 10 percent of the positive results are tested in Bulgaria.

"We have just started a large-scale sequencing. We expect the results in a week, but if something is found, it will be at least 2-3 weeks back. That's a few hundred samples a week - 700-800-900, and yes, we'll catch it. We have also introduced the European Center's recommendation for this test, which detects changes in the S gene, so we are doing a preliminary screening. We'll see," she said.

According to Prof. Iva Hristova, the new variant of the coronavirus Omicron may become dominant in Bulgaria within a month. If the spread of Omicron in Bulgaria is allowed, our country will enter the next wave and it is possible to cover a much larger number of people, warned Prof. Hristova.

According to her, a mass disease of meningitis cannot be expected. The case of children infected with bacterial meningitis in the capital's 37th kindergarten "Valshebstvo", in which one of the children died, is a sporadic case, said Prof. Iva Hristova and explained that meningitis is a relatively rare disease.

Outbreak of Meningitis in a Kindergarten in Sofia, One Child Died

"There are about 15 cases of bacterial meningitis each year - about 15 at the moment. This is a relatively rare disease, most often caused by three bacteria, and among them the most common is the so-called pneumococci, streptococci, the one next - the bacterium Hemophilus influenzae, which causes the bacterial variant of influenza. The rarest of them is meningococcus.

But unfortunately, with such a large, almost normal, healthy infection, in isolated cases it leads to disease. And now some of those who have fallen ill - just with evidence of acute respiratory disease, but have sepsis affecting the meninges, and have passed very, very quickly, literally in a few hours," she said.



/BNR