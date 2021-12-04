US has Introduced Mandatory COVID-19 Negative Test Requirement for those Arriving by Plane

As of December 6, all citizens, regardless of their vaccination status, arriving in the United States by air must submit a negative NAA test (including PCR) or antigen test to the airline within 24 hours prior to boarding, announced the press center of the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to our embassy in Washington, children under the age of 2 are exempt from this requirement, as well as citizens who have suffered from COVID-19 in the last 90 days. The disease needs to be proven at the same time as presenting two documents: a positive result from a COVID-19 test done up to 90 days before the trip, and a cure document from a medical institution or a doctor with a date and signature, the ministry said.

Another requirement for those arriving by air in the United States is to complete and submit a sample form.

The Ministry reminds that citizens arriving by air in the USA are obliged to present to the airline a proof of completed vaccination against COVID-19 with a vaccine or approved for permanent or emergency use by the US Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization. .

Details of the measures upon entry into the United States can be found on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the section "Coronavirus - how to travel", as well as at https://www.mfa.bg/bg/situationcenter/32094

If they need assistance, Bulgarian citizens in the United States can contact the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Washington by phone: +1 (202) 387-5770; the Consulate General of Bulgaria in Los Angeles on the following telephone numbers: +1 310 478 6700 and on-call telephone during non-working hours: +1310 437 3606; the Consulate General of the Republic of Bulgaria in Chicago on telephone numbers: +1 312 867 1904, +1 312 752 0661; the Consulate General of Bulgaria in New York at the following telephone number: +1 212 935 4646.

Signals can also be submitted via the email addresses of our diplomatic missions in the United States:

Embassy.Washington@mfa.bg, Consulate.Chicago@mfa.bg, Consulate.LosAngeles@mfa.bg, Consulate.NewYork@mfa.bg.



/BTA