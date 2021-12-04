North Macedonia held a Funeral for the 45 Victims of the Bus Crash that occurred in Bulgaria

Hundreds of mourners gathered at a rural cemetery in Morani in North Macedonia in the cold rain on Friday to bury 10 locals, including eight students who were among the 45 killed in a bus crash in Bulgaria, Reuters reported

A bus carrying tourists back to North Macedonia after a weekend trip to Istanbul caught fire on a highway in the early hours of November 23rd. All victims have been identified as ethnic Albanians from North Macedonia. Human error is probably the main cause of the crash, said Bulgarian investigators.

Green coffins with 10 victims were dropped into the ground in the cemetery of the village of Morani - the four children of Enver Jahi, his wife, his daughter-in-law and her two children and two children of one of the sisters of Jahi - all from Morani. Arlinda Vlasi, who was a teacher of Omer Jahi (11) that was buried next to his three siblings and their mother, came to express his condolences. "How can I get into class now that I don't see him?" She said through tears. "I was Omer's new teacher when he started sixth grade (in September). He was a very nice boy, very smart, very polite and learned quickly. "

Enver Jahi, who did not travel to Istanbul because he had to run the family restaurant, stood and cried in the rain while his relatives were buried, followed by the imam's prayers. "It was very bad news for us. Not only for me, but for the whole village," said Nuredin Bayrami, a neighbor of the Jahi family.

"We knew them very well, they had a restaurant and people visited them very often. They were very good people." The bodies of the other victims of the crash arrived in two Bulgarian military planes on Friday afternoon at the airport in the capital of northern Macedonia, Skopje. They were buried in various cemeteries in the Balkan country the same afternoon.



