Weather in Bulgaria: Rain will Continue in some areas of the Country, Snow in the Mountains

Today before noon in some places in Western Bulgaria it will still rain, in the mountainous areas - from snow, but it will stop and in the afternoon the clouds will break and decrease. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty at the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) Boryana Markova.

Over the rest of the country, the precipitation will be from rain, significant - in the southeastern regions, where in some places there will be thunderstorms. By evening and in the east the rains will stop. It will blow to a moderate wind from the west-northwest, but before noon it will be oriented from the north-northeast, it will be weak, in Eastern Bulgaria - moderate. The daily temperatures will decrease and the maximum will be mostly between 4°C and 9°C. Atmospheric pressure will rise and will approach the average for the month.

At the Black Sea coast will be cloudy with rainfall, significant along the southern coast, where in some places it is possible to thunder. A moderate north-northwest wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 7° -9° Celsius. The temperature of the sea water around 12° -13°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

Above the mountains, the clouds will be significant and in many places, before noon there will be snowfall, below about 1700 meters - from rain. In the afternoon the precipitation will stop, and over the massifs, in Western Bulgaria, the clouds will break and decrease. A moderate northwest wind will blow, in the high and open parts - a strong westerly wind. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 4°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 1°C.



/Focus