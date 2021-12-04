COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Slight Increase in New Cases in the Last 24h

701 469 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System. The new cases for the past 24 hours are 2,289.

102 459 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24hrs, 36,775 tests were performed, making them a total of 6,668,930. Of the medical staff, 17,481 were infected, including 4,665 doctors, 5,783 nurses, 3,124 paramedics and 355 paramedics.

A total of 6,035 patients with coronavirus were hospitalized, for the last 24 hours - 684. 570,241 people were cured, of which 3,323 for the last 24 hours. The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 28,769, and 113 people have died in the last 24 hours.

The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 3,390,634, with 19,825 newly registered vaccinated during the past 24 hours. 80.95% of the newly diagnosed and 87.61% of those who died during the day were not vaccinated. 552 are newly admitted to hospital, and 87.32% of them have not been vaccinated.



/Focus