Anti-Vaxers Chased Kiril Petkov to his home in Sofia (Video)

Protesters against the anti-epidemic measures chased Kiril Petkov to his home on Shishman Street and shouted that he would go to prison, according to OFFNews.

Angry protesters tried to talk to one of the leaders of "We Continue the Change" as he returned home after the official opening of the 47th National Assembly. "I have acquaintances whose relatives died after the so-called vaccination!"An elderly woman shouted at him.

"I tell them I'm vaccinated, and so is my family. I believe in science, and that this is the way to overcome this big problem," Petkov told the journalists present.

He added that people want to hear different opinions and that is why he tells them his opinion in the calmest way possible.

Meanwhile, the woman continued to shout that his immunity would be lifted and that he would be in prison for crimes against the Constitution.

"Now the sovereign speaks, please journalists, the sovereign speaks and orders at the moment," the elderly lady tried to take the floor.



