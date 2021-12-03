Overview: The Inauguration of 47th National Assembly. New Chairman and Promises of Change

The first sitting of the 47th National Assembly was opened with a solemn ceremony at 9.00 today. The expectations for the third Bulgarian parliament for this year are high.

The meeting was attended by 228 out of 240 MPs. This time there are seven political formations in the parliament - "We Continue the Change", GERB-SDS, DPS, "BSP for Bulgaria", "There Is Such a People", "Democratic Bulgaria" and "Vazrazhdane".

The first bell rang the doyen Dr. Sylvie Kirilov from "There Is Such a People", after which the deputies took the oath.

After the speeches of party representatives, the deputies went on a surprising 30-minute break before electing a speaker of the National Assembly. After the break, Nikola Minchev was elected Speaker of Parliament at the suggestion of WCC.

In his address to the deputies, the speaker of parliament described the situation in the country as follows: lack of trust in institutions and the political system. He expressed confidence that political correctness would restore confidence in the state.

"I am glad to see so many young people. I believe in young people, they bring their energy, goals, ideals, and expectations. I want to remind them of the words: Freedom is not to do what you want, but not to do what you don't want. The truth is first denied by everyone, then accepted by some people, and finally accepted by everyone because it is the truth. It is time to remember that the will and the desire for change, even if they are common, make things possible, but they do not make them easy," said Sylvie Kirilov.

The tradition was followed and after the oath of the deputies, the Bulgarian anthem and the anthem of the European Union sounded.

The hopes for the new parliament are huge, and the stake is fateful - with these words President Rumen Radev addressed the new National Assembly.

Yes, our society is still looking for a way out of the corruption status quo, but it has already said "no" to the conquered state and the restoration of authoritarianism. The life of the parliament itself depends on it. The fate of our political system also depends on it, which cannot tolerate another early election in the middle of the winter season. The fate of the people who are waiting for urgent parliamentary decisions to overcome the crises also depends on it." said Radev.

In his speech, Kiril Petkov from "We Continue the Change" said that it was time to make sense of the word "Member of Parliament”.

"It is our duty to serve the Bulgarian people - a proud people with a great history, located in the most beautiful corner of the earth. But, unfortunately, for too long most of the MPs before us have not done a good job and therefore Bulgaria is facing huge challenges. This must stop today. Let's all say together - it is time for zero tolerance for corruption. It is time for zero tolerance for theft, it is time for real justice in Bulgaria, where no one feels unpunished. is for all of us to do our job," Petkov said

GERB-SDS sees its role as an opposition to the emerging left-liberal majority.

"Due to the low turnout, the current parliament does not have enough legitimacy to afford new adventures and waste time in producing scandals. It is already clear that whatever the majority in the 47th National Assembly, it will not As much as we need regular government and stability in the government in our country - we will not allow this to happen at the expense of the Bulgarian national interest and abuse of words such as zero corruption and integrity.", said Desislava Atanasova from GERB

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms chairman called for stabilization of the political process through dialogue and restoration of political normalcy

"The 47th National Assembly is being established at the end of a year that we will remember with crises and elections. Crises provoked elections, elections provoked and deepened crises. And if anything distinguishes the 47th National Assembly from previous ones, it is the unconditional responsibility we are charged by the electorate: to break the series of early elections and start resolving the crises," DPS leader Mustafa Karadayi said in his first speech to the new parliament.

BSP for Bulgaria is ready with an action program in the first 100 days, which is financially sound. The Bulgarian Socialist Party enters the parliament with 3 priorities.

"Beginning of the real change of the current model of government, restoration of statehood and constitutional principles of separation of powers, rule of law, justice, equality, freedom, and peace. Translating the state and the Bulgarian people through crises with care for the people. And third active pro-European foreign policy, "said BSP leader Kornelia Ninova from the parliamentary rostrum

"There Is Such a People" believes that political forces should find their way to each other and enjoy their differences.

"Let's harness all our creativity and creative power and offer society a real and tangible change associated with high moral standards, regardless of political affiliation. The TISP Parliamentary Group will do everything possible to form a government and for parliament to work throughout its term. We will strive to follow the three principles for the prosperity of human life and for the people of Bulgaria to be calm," said Lubomir Karimanski of TISP from the parliamentary rostrum.

Hristo Ivanov from "Democratic Bulgaria" talked about the hopes for our country and the priorities for reforms.

"We need to make a constitutional reform, especially as far as the prosecutor's office and the SJC are concerned. We all know that. We will contribute to the formation and nomination of a government. And here I am, I will not be a minister. I think it is good. Speaking of hopes and change, let us all realize that it is good to pave the way for something new" said Hristo Ivanov.

According to the “Vazrazhdane” (Revival) party, the last term in which Bulgaria can push itself from the bottom is running today.

"And we who are here today are obliged to bring our people back to their feet, which has always survived until now. Although the so-called political class has managed to bring it to a humiliating situation in which our homeland, crucified among the great powers simply can not catch its breath. Today our people deserve new, determined and frank leaders," said Vazrazhdane leader Kostadin Kostadinov

Nikola Minchev from the parliamentary group "We Continue the Change" was elected chairman of the 47th National Assembly. He was supported by the votes of BSP, "Democratic Bulgaria", DPS and "There Is Such a People". Only the Vazrazhdane party nominated its own candidate, Tsoncho Ganev, who did not get the required votes.

Nikola Minchev was elected by 158 votes in favor. One of the deputies voted against, while 72 abstained.

Nikola Minchev's candidacy was proposed by Kiril Petkov. Minchev graduated in law from Sofia University, has many years of experience as a lawyer in an internationally recognized law firm.

The deputies also elected the Deputy Speakers of the National Assembly:

"We Continue the Change" - Miroslav Ivanov

GERB-SDS - Rositsa Kirova

DPS - Mukades Nalbant

BSP - Christian Vigenin

TISP - Iva Miteva

DB - Atanas Atanasov

"Vazrazhdane" - Tsoncho Ganev

The inauguration was attended by President Rumen Radev, Vice President Iliana Yotova, caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev, and members of the caretaker government.

The sitting lasted three hours. Next week, the National Assembly must approve the rules of procedure and set up the committees.



